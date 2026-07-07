Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 first song Ve Junoon offers a glimpse of his romance with Disha Patani

New Delhi:

After grabbing attention with its teaser, the makers of Awarapan 2 have unveiled the first full song from the film titled Ve Junoon. The track marks the reunion of composer Mithoon, lyricist Sayeed Quadri and producer Vishesh Bhatt, the trio behind some of the most memorable songs from the original Awarapan.

Ve Junoon from Awarapan 2 out now

Released by Vishesh Films and Sony Music India, Ve Junoon is sung by newcomer Subodhh Sharma. The singer was discovered after Vishesh Bhatt came across one of his Instagram reels. A sound engineer for over 12 years, Subodhh now makes his big musical debut with the Emraan Hashmi-starrer.

Ve Junoon explores the emotional journey of Shivam Pandit, who is seen battling fear, heartbreak and questions about love. The song sets the emotional tone for the story that unfolds in the film.

Mithoon once again composes the music, while Sayeed Quadri, who wrote beloved songs like Tera Mera Rishta and Toh Phir Aao for the 2007 film, returns as the lyricist. Speaking about the song, Mithoon said: "Creating the music for Awarapan 2 stems from a very special creative chemistry we share. Vishesh creates a deeply emotional world, and Quadri Sahab has this rare ability to turn the most complex emotions into words that feel simple and personal. With 'Ve Junoon', we knew the voice had to carry pain and vulnerability, but also a certain strength. When we heard Subodhh, there was an honesty in his voice that connected immediately with the emotion of the song. For me, that instinctive connection was all that mattered.”

Producer Vishesh Bhatt also opened up about bringing the team back together. He said, "The music of Awarapan is the emotional memory of an entire generation. To create this magic for Awarapan 2, we needed the musical instinct of Mithoon and the poetic authority of Sayeed Quadri. Ve Junoon is the result of that brilliance, elevated by Subodhh's voice. He carries something rare and raw that no amount of experience can teach. You either have it or you don't. And he does."

When is Awarapan 2 releasing?

Presented by Vishesh Films and Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqi. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar and Aniruddh Rawal. It is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Also read: Why isn't Mohit Suri directing Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2? Filmmaker reveals