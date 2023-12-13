Emmy award-winning actor Andre Braugher, known for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, dies at 61

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Andre Braugher is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner.

Andre Braugher, popularly known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in the comedy sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away on December 12 aged 61. His publicist confirmed the news. His publicist told The Associated Press that the actor died after a brief illness.

He was also a recipient of prestigious Emmy Awards for his role as detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street. He won the award in 1998.

Taking to Instagram, Braugher’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews wrote, ''Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.''

Andre Braugher's career at a glance

For his work in television, he has received two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations out of which, he has won two times. He has also received two Golden Globe Award nominations.

Apart from television, he is also known for his power-packed performances in supporting roles in films including Poseidon, City of Angels, Salt, The Gambler, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and She Said among others.

He made his film debut in 1989 with Glory. Later, he moved on to a role on the popular television series Homicide, for which he won several award nominations.

