Elvish Yadav summoned by NCW for his racist comment on Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) after facing backlash for making derogatory remarks against Bigg Boss 18 contestant, Chum Darang. The NCW issued the summons following an incident where Elvish mocked Chum’s ethnicity and name during a podcast. The YouTuber’s remarks, which were deemed racist, have sparked outrage, prompting several organizations, including the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), to condemn his comments.

In the podcast, Elvish made mocking remarks about Chum’s name and appearance, questioning her casting in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said, “Karanveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai…” (Karanveer must have definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum's name itself is vulgar). His comments were quickly met with criticism on social media, with many calling them racist and inappropriate.

The APSCW strongly condemned the remarks, calling them an insult not just to Chum, but to women from Northeast India. The commission demanded that authorities take strict action against Elvish for his derogatory comments, urging the National Commission for Women to intervene.

Chum Darang responded to the incident by posting a message on social media, where she stated that disrespecting someone’s identity and achievements is never acceptable. She emphasized that mocking her name and her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi crossed the line between humor and hate.

Elvish, after facing significant backlash, addressed the issue in a vlog, claiming that he had removed the controversial part from his video. He expressed that he did not want to spread negativity, stating, “If anyone felt bad because of what I said, then brother, I have removed that part.”

The NCW has asked Elvish to appear before them on February 17 to address the issue.