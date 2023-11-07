Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Bigg Boss OTT winner summoned by Noida police | Key points

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Trouble mounts for Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Trouble mounted for Elvish Yadav on Tuesday as the Noida Police summoned the Bigg Boss OTT winner in connection with the infamous 'snake venom rave' case. During interrogation, police may put him face-to-face with Rahul, one of the five accused in the case.

This comes a day after Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has no influence on the case proceedings and emphasized that the police would take action if Elvish is found guilty. "The police will take action in the case. We don't have any say in this. If he (Elvish Yadav) is at fault, then he will be punished," said Khattar. For the unversed, Khattar had shared the stage with Elvish during his fan meet, where the Haryana CM congratulated the YouTuber for his victory in Bigg Boss OTT-season 2.

"All Allegations Baseless"

The YouTuber, however, has denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party. He had shared a video statement on Instagram and said that all the allegations were baseless.

"When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi's NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil my name and my family's name by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one per cent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do this kind of work," Elvish said.

Elvish Yadav's brief detention

Elvish was stopped by police for interrogation in Rajasthan's Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car on Saturday evening, a police officer said. However, he was later allowed to go. The Noida Police booked Elvish Yadav and arrested five people over the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties earlier this week. The YouTuber has refuted the charges and expressed his willingness to cooperate with police in the investigation.

