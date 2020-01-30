Ek Villain 2 Latest Update: Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar to jointly produce Mohit Suri's film

Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar to jointly produce films

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and producer Bhushan Kumar are joining hands to create films together. The sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain will mark the producer duo's first of many collaborations. Mohit Suri is returning as the director of the sequel, slated to be released on January 8, 2021.

Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms said the association marks a new beginning. "It is always exciting to work with like-minded individuals and people who share the same passion as you. As producers, we're always looking to enhance the experience and entertainment quotient for audiences and the collaboration with Bhushan and T-Series will help us create just that," she said in a statement.

"Ekta and I have previously worked together for the music of her films. I am glad that we are joining hands to produce meaningful cinema and bring to our audiences diverse content. It will be a powerful collaboration and I am hoping we bring to screen some path breaking stories," Kumar of T-Series added.

