Ek Din Trailer Out: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's film promises a heartbreaking story of love and memory loss

New Delhi:

The official trailer of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film, Ek Din was released by the makers on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is produced under Aamir Khan Productions.

Notably, this film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. The trailer showcases a heartfelt love story between the two.

Ek Din new trailer is out now

In the 2-minute and 54-second trailer of Ek Din, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is seen as a shy young man who develops feelings for Sai Pallavi's character. The trailer also revealed that the duo worked in a same office and Junaid struggles to gather the confidence to talk to her. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when Sai Pallavi's character met with an accident and suffered from Transient Global Amnesia (TGA) in in Japan.

Due to this, she only remembers Junaid, who saved her life. While this turn completely changes the course of the story, it will be exciting to see how this love story develops and takes another direction. Take a look at the trailer below:

Social media reacts to Ek Din new trailer

Social media users quickly reacted to the new trailer and expressed their excitement in the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Speechless... The final trailer cut is nothing short of a masterpiece.. Cant wait to experience this one ." Another added, "Lovely trailer! With some really fresh & relevant vibes. Junaid khan going to steal the show with his charm & acting skills Welcome sai pallavi, you have spoken so good hindi dialogues."

So far, the trailer video has garnered over 20 thousand views and hundreds of comments on YouTube.

Ek Din: Release date and production details

For the unversed, Ek Din is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. It is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The music for the film is composed by Ram Sampath and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Also Read: Ek Din teaser out now: Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan's film to release in May 2026 | Watch