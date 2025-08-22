Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat teaser: Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane bring intense love story | Watch The official teaser of romantic drama film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' has been released by the makers on Friday, August 22, 2025. The film stars Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

The makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' dropped its official teaser on Friday, August 22, 2025, on social media. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and features renowned Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the 1-minute and 40-second teaser video with the caption that reads, "Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now, Link in Bio. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas this #Diwali - 21st Oct."

The most anticipated film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' is slated to hit the silver screens this Diwali on October 21, 2025, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Thama'.

The teaser starts with Harshvardhan Rane's voiceover, "Tere liye mera pyaar, tera bhi mauhtaz nahi, ye marte dam tak rahega, sirf aaj nahi," along with background music. The teaser showcases heartbreak, fight and an emotional love story between Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane.

For the unversed, the music of this song is composed by Kunal Verma, Kaushik-Guddu, Rajat Nagpal, Annkur R Pathakk, Rahul Mishra and DJ Chetas. The film is produced by Anshul Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Music Factory. However, the film is written by Mushtaq Shiekh and Milap Zaveri.

A look at actor's work front

On the work front, Sonam Bajwa was last seen in the Bollywood action comedy film 'Housefull 5' alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. In this film, she played the love interest of Riteish Deshmukh named 'Zara'. She will be next seen in films like 'Baaghi 4', 'Nikka Jaildar 4', and 'Border 2'. On the other hand, Harshvardhan Rane, who rose to fame for his role in 'Sanam Teri Kasam', will be next seen in Sadia Khateeb's starrer 'Silaa'.

