Eetha trailer is out, Shraddha Kapoor transforms into legendary folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar

The makers of Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming drama, Eetha, have dropped its official trailer today, October 30. Shraddha Kapoor steps into the role of legendary folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Laxman Utekar's film.

Based on true events, Eetha tells the story of Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who started from humble beginnings and went on to become one of Maharashtra's most celebrated folk artists.

Eetha trailer is out

The 3-minute and 2-second trailer offers a glimpse into Vithabai Narayangaonkar's life, tracing her journey from facing struggles to becoming one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. The film also recreates a special moment from Vithabai's life, showing Shraddha Kapoor's character receiving a prestigious honour for her contribution to folk theatre. For the unversed, Vithabai was honoured by the President in 1957 and 1990 for her work in the field.

Sharing the trailer on YouTube, Maddock Films wrote, "Aankhon mein aandhi, Pairon mein toofaan, Tamasha ki shaan aur hamara abhimaan! #EETHA (sic)." Watch the trailer below:

How the internet reacted

Internet users were quick to share their reactions to the trailer, with many praising Shraddha Kapoor's performance. One user commented, "Shraddha Kapoor National Award Loading (sic)." Another wrote, "Shraddha Is Real STREE Woh Stree Hai Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai (sic)."

Several users also praised the film's music, composed by the popular duo Ajay-Atul, and their collaboration with Shreya Ghoshal. One comment read, "Shreya Ghoshal + Ajay Atul + Shraddha Kapoor = Goosebumps (sic)." Within one hour of its release, the official trailer of Eetha has garnered over 203K views on YouTube.

Eetha: All about the cast

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, the film features Randeep Hooda, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anant Joshi in key roles. Notably, it also marked one of the last on-screen appearances of veteran actor Nana Patekar. The film will hit theatres on December 4, 2026; earlier, it was scheduled to be released on August 28, 2026.

Eetha: Crew and production details

The Hindi biographical drama Eetha is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. The film is written by Kshitij Patwardhan, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the film.

Also Read:

Who was Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar? Know about Lavani legend behind Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha