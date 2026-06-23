Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into folk legend Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar | Watch

New Delhi:

After delivering a blockbuster like Chhaava, director Laxman Utekar is returning to the audience with the film Eetha. Through this film, he will offer a glimpse into the history of Maharashtra. The movie is based on the life of the renowned Marathi Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who has worked with Maddock on Stree and Stree 2 will be seen playing the role of Vithabai.

How did the Eetha teaser leak online?

The trailer for Eetha was recently screened in theaters alongside Cocktail 2, following which the teaser leaked online. Clips of the teaser went viral on social media, garnering immense praise for Shraddha Kapoor's performance. The makers have now officially released the teaser.

Shraddha seen on stage while nine months pregnant

The teaser opens with a performance by the Bhau Gaonkar Tamasha Mandal, where a crowd has gathered to watch Eetha perform. However, not seeing Eetha on stage, the audience calls out, 'Call Eethabai.' Meanwhile, backstage, Eethabai is seen nine months pregnant and is in the process of delivering her baby herself. The sound of a newborn's cry is heard, and a worried Eetha says, 'I can't go out like this; I need to get ready.' Yet, even in such a moment, she steps onto the stage and delivers a powerful performance.

Ready to perform on stage after childbirth, Eetha is told, 'You'll die.' She replies, 'If I die lying down, I'll be called a poor, helpless woman. But if I die while dancing, I'll become a legend.' By the end of Eetha teaser, Zeeshan Ayyub saying, 'Paan mein paan chakhna ho toh meetha! Aur toofan ko nachte dekhna ho toh... Eetha.'

Watch the teaser here:

Who was Eetha?

A tribute to the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who is one of the most renowned dancers of the Indian state of Maharashtra, Eetha reflects on the story of this exceptional Lavani performer. Renowned for her spectacular performances of Lavani and Tamasha, Vithabai has entertained generations of people and received the highest honor from the President of India in 1957 and 1990.

Makers, cast and release date

Eetha is backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film features stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi. Eatha is all set for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026.

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