EEMA organizes special event to mark re-opening of events in India

With the Unlock 4.0, the Government has allowed opening of social, religious, cultural events in most parts of the country to resume with a maximum gathering capacity of 100 people effective from 21 September 2020. In order to mark this big day of re-opening of events, EEMA showcased this event demonstrating the proposed set of SOPs live in Delhi, Kochi, Goa and Chandigarh to the Govt. dignitaries, industry stakeholders and clients.

Event industry’s apex body EEMA organized this special event titled “India is an Event – We’re ready for Safe Events”, which showcased a simulated corporate event setup displaying all necessary procedures and safety protocols for the clients, invited guests, organizers and the technical crew for smooth and successful execution of events. This event was put together to collectively address the govt and the industry stakeholders to understand the suggested protocols in a physical environment to experience the impact of the same and then further develop and adapt as per requirement from event to event.

EEMA had recently unveiled the proposed SOPs for conducting Safe Events through a digital event that was well accepted and appreciated by the industry. Following the success of the SOP release for the industry, this simulated showcase was essential to be organized to provide a platform for the govt decision makers and the industry stakeholders to have the first had experience as a guest and as an organizer to analyze and improvise as per their requirements. EEMA provides a meticulously planned SOP by the industry experts as a suggested guidelines and leaves is open for the individual event organizers to analyze and implement strategies based on requirement of the event,

It provided a visual experience on how the SOPs can be implemented on ground slowly and steadily with suggested protocols, when the event and entertainment industry resumes. EEMA took this opportunity to inform, educate and communicate to the industry stakeholders from different cities to ensure that they conduct thorough planning to make their events safe for all.

In this event many government dignitaries, decision makers, Industry Stakeholders, partners and media people were present. A Safe Events Workshops was also conducted by experts, enabling industry stakeholders to get more information and details towards better event planning.

EEMA envisages this event to build more confidence in the local Govt. stakeholders and surely fuel their thoughts to increase the limit to a more sustainable one in terms of management and at the same time a commercial viability for organizers to revive and re-surge again.

Marriott Bonvoy partnered with EEMA as the Hospitality partner by providing respective venues for this multi city event and ensured all protocols were being followed. State Level associations – EMAK from Kerala and GEVA from Goa collaborated with EEMA and took complete command in putting together these events in their respective cities and played the key role in achieving EEMA’s objective in respective states. Few industry stakeholders also came forward to support EEMA by providing their services pro bono in these cities.

Wearing masks along with installation and use of ‘Aarogya Setu’ app was mandatory for all. All the attendees were instructed to maintain a 4 Sq. Mtr. physical distance and not have close contact with anyone.

Participants experiencing any kind of the symptoms in respect of the virus, were not allowed to enter. Travel history within 15 days before arrival of all the guests was also thoroughly checked before the event. Provision/use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers was made at the time of arrival and accessible to use wherever feasible on the venue. Signage and digital messaging was highlighted throughout the venue and was informed to all participants.

On the other hand, all venue staff was allowed with PPE and post checking of their body temperature. They were briefed to wash hands before entering the venue and once in every 60-90 minutes during production. Especially, all the manpower of the event was insured through medical insurance. Also, in regards to the food and beverages served during the event, Food-grade sanitizers and disinfectants were used in the kitchen/caterers’ stores and godowns. All staff delegated for the event had been Certified/Verified with a hygiene training program.

Roshan Abbas, President, EEMA said, “EEMA is in conversation with local administrative bodies to see if rules can be further relaxed post the 21st given that they are working with extensive safety protocols.” He also added, “Though we had approached the Govt. to open events with a ceiling of 200 people, but we welcome the Government's decision and look forward to conducting events with all necessary precautions.”

On organizing ‘Safe Events Showcase’, Siddhartha Chaturvedi, General Secretary, EEMA said “Today is a big day. We thank the government for hearing our pleas to save events by opening up events up to a ceiling of 100 people. Through this simulated event experience we want to build confidence with the government as well as all the stakeholders to ensure all precautions are being followed for successful execution of these events and help them in every way possible to create a safe environment for organizing events.”

“Executing, communicating, preparing and administering SOPs will be the differentiator between a successful, safe event versus one that just “pretends to go through fine” adds Chaturvedi.

Shampa Dhali, Area Director National Sales, India, Marriott International, Inc. said, “Marriott welcomes EEMA’s initiative in support of safe events SOPs unveiled for the industry. This is aligned to Marriott International’s commitment to clean global programs as we welcome our guests back to our hotels around the world and committed to providing them with a safe environment that aligns with expert protocols on safety and hygiene. Our collaboration with EMMA on Safe Events campaign reflects our commitment to evolve our solutions to ensure a continued focus on the health and safety of our guests and associates when hosting an Event.”

