Eeb Allay Ooo!: Five reasons why you should watch this audacious film on migrant crisis

Ever since I saw Prateek Vats's social satire Eeb Allay Ooo!, something stayed with me. I don't know what. Eeb Allay Ooo!, which I watched as a part of We Are One: A Global Film Festival by YouTube, explores the plight of migrants and their vulnerability. With the migrant crisis coming to the surface during the lockdown, Eeb Allay Ooo! is an insight into the life of the working class and their desperation to earn few bucks. Young unskilled youth, who march their way to Delhi from their villages, are mostly unaware of the challenges they will be facing. Eeb Allay Ooo! reflects how the working class of the country has continued to engage in petty works with no job security, low pay and no respect. Prateek Vats' film draws a sharp line between the two worlds that exist. Without passing judgment, Eeb Allay Ooo! traverses from the Lutyens' Delhi to narrow lanes of those areas that we see only from a distance.

Eeb Allay Ooo!, presented by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, premiered at Pingyao in China before it was shown at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Vats' film is on the monkey menance in Lutyen’s Delhi, North and South Block, the prime location of all government offices. This monkey problem, which is common in Delhi, has created a job opportunity in which one is required to make a sound of Eeb-Allay-Ooo -- the sound of langurs, the natural enemies of the macaque monkies.

Anjani (Shardul Bhardwaj) plays the faint-hearted migrant, who is forced to do this contractual 'government' job. Despite not being able to put his heart and soul into the work, he has been doing it. Anjani finds innovative methods to shoo the monkeys away, only to find himself in trouble each and every time.

The desperation to earn livelihood in a different city drives Anjani into despair, transforming him into another world, a liberating one.

