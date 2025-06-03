Ed Sheeran sings his upcoming track 'Sapphire' with Shah Rukh Khan, hangs out with Arijit Singh | See Post On Monday, English singer Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo dump of his India visit. In the post, he can be seen singing his new soundtrack 'Sapphire' with Shah Rukh Khan. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

The 'Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran is all set to release his upcoming album 'Play', which includes several songs, including 'Sapphire', 'Old Phone', 'Camera', 'Symmetry', and others. On Monday, the singer shared a carousel post on his Instagram handle, which has a behind-the-scenes video of him singing his new soundtrack 'Sapphire' with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In the Instagram post, Ed can be seen enjoying his India visit, from playing classical instruments, getting a Punjabi tattoo, to hanging out with singer Arijit Singh. The photo dump shared by Ed Sheeran is all about fun. The singer also visited the set of the SS Rajamouli's directorial 'Baahubali'. He captioned the post, 'Sapphire dumpington' and explained each picture in the caption. In one of the pictures, he was seen standing with Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, to which Ed wrote, "Me and @arijitsingh having a coffee on a barge."

The photo dump post also includes a video of him singing his upcoming song 'Sapphire' along with Shah Rukh Khan. Ed wrote, "@iamsrk, love that guy so much." Moreover, he also posted a picture of himself from the sets of Baahubali sitting on the iconic throne. He wrote, "I watched Bahubali in the cinema so flipped out seeing the set."

Check the post below:

The post has garnered over one lakh likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted. Social media users and his fans have expressed excitement over his upcoming release in the comment section. One user wrote, "No wonder this song is SO MUCH FUN! The wibe is definitely there!" Another user commented, "I am sooooo overwhelmed by this post so many things and people I admire in one place! Can’t wait to hear the song!"

Earlier this year, Ed began his six-city 'Mathematic Tour to India' in Pune on January 30, which included Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR and the tour was wrapped up in Delhi NCR on February 15, 2025.

Also Read: TV actor Vibhu Raghave, known for 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', passes away due to stage 4 colon cancer