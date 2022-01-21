Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat to perform at 'Covid-safe' Brit Awards

Musicians Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz are among the first wave of performers revealed for this year's Brit awards, one of Britain's biggest music events. The awards, which are scheduled to take place live at London's O2 Arena on February 8, will be aired on ITV and ITV Hub, and streamed for non-UK viewers via the Brits' YouTube channel, reports variety.com.

Despite a dip in numbers and the UK government's decision to ease restrictions, the country continues to register more than 100,000 new Covid cases and upward of 330 deaths daily as Omicron spreads.

To ensure a safe event, the Brit organisers are therefore asking artistes, nominees and all guests to show a negative lateral flow test on arrival to the venue. Fans will this year be offered to purchase stall seats on the arena floor, where nominated artistes will also take their seats in an exclusive area.

Audience members will not be socially distanced but will be asked to wear their masks when not eating or drinking, or in their seats.

They will be required to follow existing government guidance when travelling to the venue and adhere to rules set out by the event organisers.

The Brits are this year working with Blue Light Tickets where the emergency services are invited to enter a ballot to come to the show, following the gifting of tickets to NHS front-line workers in 2021.

Among the performers, British rappers Dave and Simbiatu Ajikawo, aka Little Simz and their fellow Briton Sheeran have four nominations each.

For Doja Cat, the best-selling female R&B and hip-hop star of last year, the Brits will mark her first UK performance. She has two Brit nominations this year.

Humberstone was named the Brits 2022 Rising Star winner in late 2021.

Liam Gallagher will be returning to the Brits stage after his performance at the 2018 awards.

"Im gonna be performing my new single Everything's Electric at the Brit awards this year and I'd appreciate it if you stopped what you were doing and tuned in cheers," Gallagher tweeted on Friday.

Little Simz, said: "Thank you Brits. It's an honor to be nominated for four Brit Awards and I can't wait to be performing on the night too. I'm so happy and grateful the music has connected and resonated. Congratulations to everyone nominated."

Nominations for this year's Brit Awards were revealed before Christmas, and the nominated artists also include ABBA, Adele, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Central Cee and Little Mix.