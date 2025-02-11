Ed Sheeran ditches security, enjoys scooter ride with Arijit Singh, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Ed Sheeran enjoys scooter ride with Arijit Singh

Pop singer Ed Sheeran is enjoying his India tour these days. Recently he was seen enjoying a scooter ride with famous Indian playback singer Arijit Singh. The National-award giving singer gave him a scooter ride in his hometown Jiaganj (Murshidabad, West Bengal). A video of the scooter ride of both singers is going viral on the internet. Ed Sheeran left his security team and enjoyed a scooter and boat ride with Arijit and during this time they had a good time with each other.

Local residents were surprised to see

After the police banned street shows in Bengaluru, Ed Sheeran appeared in West Bengal with Arijit Singh. Residents were surprised to see that the British singer was roaming around comfortably without any security.

Stayed together for five hours

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh have a deep friendship. Their friendship of both of them got stronger after singing together on a stage in London in September 2024. At that time both of them sang each other's hit songs. According to sources, Ed Sheeran spent about five hours in Jiaganj, during which he took a scooter and boat ride with Arijit.

Ed Sheeran's concerts are in these cities

Before his Bengaluru concert, Ed Sheeran had a casual performance on Church Street. However, the police stopped his show in the middle. After this, he surprised everyone by performing on Junior NTR's Telugu song 'Chuttamalle' with Shilpa Rao in his concert. Ed Sheeran has done two concerts in Hyderabad and Chennai and now he is set to perform in Shillong on February 12 and Delhi-NCR on February 15.

