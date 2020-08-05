ED grills Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda

Image Source : SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/ INSTAGRAM Miranda is the third person to be questioned by the financial probe agency in connection with the Bollywood actor's alleged suicide.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Samuel Miranda, the house manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for questioning, officials said on Wednesday. A senior ED official said that Miranda is being questioned at the agency's Mumbai office. Miranda is the third person to be questioned by the financial probe agency in connection with the Bollywood actor's alleged suicide.

The ED on Tuesday grilled Ritesh Shah, the CA of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. On Monday the agency had questioned Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar.

The ED had on Friday registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members. The case pertains to "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore in connection with the death of Sushant.

Sushant's father K.K. Singh had filed an FIR in Patna on July 25, accusing Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi of abetment to suicide, fraud and holding Sushant hostage.

The ED named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police.

The official said that the agency will summon a number of people for questioning in connection with the case in the coming days.

The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of the firm - Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik Chakraborty is a director.

