Dussehra Box Office [Oct 20]: Jailer 2 earns Rs 500 cr worldwide; Drishyam 3, Prahaar, Ranabaali collections

The Indian box office witnessed a festive boost on Tuesday, October 20, as Dussehra brought audiences to theatres across the country. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued its impressive run, crossing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion maintained its strong performance, while Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, Nayyi Navelli and Ranabaali also benefited from the holiday. Let's have a look at the detailed box office report here.

Jailer 2 crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth's action thriller Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, continued its remarkable box office run on its sixth day. The Tamil film collected Rs 45.55 crore across 15,529 shows in India on Tuesday, taking its total net India collection to Rs 287.80 crore. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 10 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 204 crore and Rs 541 crore worldwide.

The Dussehra holiday further boosted its theatrical performance, helping the sequel cross the Rs 500 crore milestone within its first week. The film also features Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Surya, and Vidya Balan in key roles. It also has cameo appearances by Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan.

Drishyam 3 maintains its box office run

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued to draw audiences despite being in its third week in theatres. Abhishek Pathak directorial collected Rs 6.25 crore in India on Day 19, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 357.10 crore. Its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 556.37 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli and Ranabaali see festive collections

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar and Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli were also in the box office race on Dussehra. Both films saw audiences in theatres, although their collections remained below those of the leading titles.

Meanwhile, Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, collected Rs 6.75 crore on October 20, bringing its total collection to Rs 36.20 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. On the other hand, Yami Gautam's horror comedy Nayyi Navelli minted Rs 4.35 crore across 4,835 shows, and Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar earned Rs 3.30 crore across 3,294 shows on Tuesday.

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