Dussehra 2022: Prabhas to burn Raavan effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

Dussehra 2022: The handsome hunk of the south, Prabhas will be a part of the 10-day-long Dussehra celebrations in Delhi. The actor will be burning the effigy of 'Raavan' at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila in the capital. The Lav Kush Ramlila committee is famous for hosting thousands of people during the Dussehra celebration. People are already enjoying the festive vibes in the air and are all set to embrace themselves with the festivities of 'Navratri', 'Dussehra' and 'Durga Pooja' in the coming weeks.

Speaking to ANI, the head of Lav Kush Ramlila committee, Arjun Kumar seemed very excited about this year's plans. He said, "Since Prabhas is already playing the role of lord Rama in the upcoming film 'Adipurush', who better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra". He further added, " like always there are going to be three effigies- each of Raavan, Kumbh Karan and Meghnaad and Prabhas will shoot his arrow in the air to burn each of them off".

The famous Lav Kush Ramlila committee is known for its impeccable Pandal ideas and this year it's going to be the replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. This year the effigies at the pandal will be 100ft tall. Prabhas will be marking his presence on Vijayadashami which is on October 5. Actors like Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have also been part of the committees' grand celebrations. The festivities will begin on September 26 and will come to end on October 5, marking Vijayadashami.

Every year we celebrate Dussehra to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Raavana on this day. On the same day, we also celebrate Durga Pooja where Goddess Durga killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura. During the same period, Navaratri is also celebrated following the 9 avatars of the Goddess Durga.

On the work front, Prabhas has Salaar, Adipurush and Project K in his kitty. It is also said that Prabhas took home a whopping amount of Rs 120 crores for 'Adipurush' which is a mythological film based on the epic 'Ramayana'. Actors like Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh are also amongst the cast of the movie.

