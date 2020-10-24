Durga Puja 2020: Karan Johar to Kajol, throwback to Bollywood’s Sindoor Khela

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANISHAAMUKERJI Bollywood's throwback Durga Puja celebrations

The festive season is on and Navratri is almost nearing towards its end. Usually, the nine-day festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with big gatherings and Sindoor Khela (which about meeting people and playing with colour red). Even a lot of Bollywood stars celebrate the festival and play Sindoor Khela, but this time keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic most of the events have been cancelled.

However, to keep your festive spirits high, we’ve got you some of the throwback glimpses of your favourite celebrities celebrating with Sindoor Khela.

Right from Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji to Kajol and Bipasha Basu, many stars worshipped goddess and participated in the ceremony. We came across Tanishaa Mukerji’s posts from last year where everyone is seen posing for camera with red color on them.

Meanwhile, Bipasha basu too took to her social media and shared a few clicks of her and her husband Karan Singh Grover. It was her first sindoor khela post marriage. Bipasha looked gorgeous in a Bengali white-and-red sari as she posed with Karan, clad in kurta pyjama. The actress captioned her pictures saying, “First sindoor khela after marriage with my sisters. Miss you Ma and Papa”

Bipasha even shared an adorable video with her hubby Karan Singh Grover where both can be seen applying sindoor to each other. Take a look:

