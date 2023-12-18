Dunki Advance Booking Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film to a thunderous start, earns THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Shahrukh Khan is in the news these days about his upcoming film Dunki. The film is ready to hit the theatres on December 21. Meanwhile, big news has come out regarding Rajkumar Hirani's film. Their excitement has certainly started to reflect on the bookings of Dunki that have started to create records much before the film's release and have crossed 4 Cr. gross for opening day in India. After giving two blockbuster films 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' this year, fans now have high expectations from this film of Shah Rukh.

Talking about booking of the film, tickets are being sold in huge numbers in the US. Apart from Shahrukh, a group of brilliant actors will be seen in this film directed by Rajkumar Hirani like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

Both the films of SRK that were released this year before Dunki had made very good collections in the USA. Booking of Dunki has recently started in America. For the first day, around Rs 5,000 tickets were sold there. Now according to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki is being released in around 320 locations in the USA.

Let us tell you that on the same day that Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is releasing, Prabhas's Salaar is also going to hit the theatres. Both these films are being released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Fans will get to see Taapsee Pannu's pairing with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Dunki. On the other hand, Shruti Hasan will be seen opposite Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's directorial.

Also Read: What’s cooking between Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir? Rapper's Insta story sparks rumours

Also Read: Varun Dhawan suffers leg injury while shooting for upcoming project, shares update on Instagram

Latest Entertainment News