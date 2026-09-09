Drishyam The Conclusion trailer out; when did Ajay Devgn's journey as Vijay begin? A look at the timeline

The much-awaited trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, is finally out. The third instalment of the popular Hindi crime thriller franchise promises to take the story forward from where Drishyam 2 ended. With the trailer bringing back familiar faces and the central mystery surrounding Vijay and his family, fans are once again looking back at how his journey began.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2026. Let’s take a look at the timeline of the Hindi Drishyam franchise and revisit when the first film was released.

Drishyam The Conclusion: When did Ajay Devgn's journey as Vijay begin?

Ajay Devgn first played the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam, which hit theatres in 2015. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the film introduced Vijay as a simple cable operator and a family man. However, when an unexpected incident puts his family in trouble, he goes to great lengths to protect his wife Nandini and their daughters after a shocking incident changes their lives.

What was the plot of Drishyam?

In the first part, during a school camp, a student named Sameer 'Sam' Deshmukh records a video of Vijay's daughter, Anju. Sam, the son of IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu), later uses the video to blackmail Anju. However, to protect herself from his blackmail, Anju accidentally kills Sam. Nandini and Anju hide his body, while Vijay creates an elaborate alibi to protect his family.

Using his knowledge of films and carefully constructed alibis, Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar creates a story that makes it difficult for the police to establish what actually happened. The film became a major success and established Vijay as one of Ajay Devgn’s most memorable characters. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam collected Rs 110.40 crore worldwide.

Drishyam 2 was released in 2022

The crime thriller story continued with Drishyam 2, which hit theatres in 2022, directed by Abhishek Pathak, while Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta returned to reprise their roles. The sequel explored the aftermath of the first film, with Vijay trying to ensure that the secret surrounding his family remains buried. However, the police continued to look for evidence that could finally expose the truth.

Drishyam 3 set to hit theatres on October 2

Now, Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to take the franchise into its next chapter. The 2-minute and 49-second-long trailer hints at another intense battle between Vijay and the authorities. The trailer hints at buried secrets resurfacing, raising new questions about Vijay and his family. Meanwhile, SP Crime Branch Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat) remains determined to crack the case, forcing Vijay to stay one step ahead of the investigation.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026. In this film, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are joining the film's cast as the SP Crime Branch and a lawyer.

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Drishyam The Conclusion trailer out; Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar faces a new threat from Jaideep Ahlawat