Double XL teaser out: Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi breaking stereotypes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HUMAQURESHIXX Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will be seen together in Double XL

The official teaser of 'Double XL' starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi is finally out. These two actresses are nailing it with their impeccable performances. The story revolves around the journey of two women who are victims of fat-shaming. There have been many Bollywood movies that tackled the issue of fat shaming, but there are many more that have done the shaming themselves. It is about time we had a film where plus-size women get the representation they deserve, and it seems like our wish has been granted.

Sonakshi Sinha just shared the teaser on her Instagram handle announcing the release date. The post read, "From fries to fun..all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming to CINEMAS near you on 14th Oct 2022". We have previously seen that many celebrities have already opened up about it. They have talked openly about it and also called out the people who are judging others from the prism of superficial beauty and also about such unrealistic standards

In India, fat-shaming has been a very usual way for a long time. There are also many films where the characters are lampooning on a certain weight, but now things have come to a better position. In this era of social media, people are also brutally trolled for everything but at the same time, it even appreciates for being the way you are. Nowadays girls have been happily embracing their bodies without thinking about people and their comments.

The teaser of the film has described some self-deprecating dialogues that are seemingly directed at the people who already have been mocked in the past and expect to do it again, and it has given the plot of the film for which they have gaining gain weight. The movie is helmed by Satramm Ramani. The filming now has wrapped up after a month-long schedule. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, under the banner of Wakaoo Films with the collaboration of T-Series.

