Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ finds special mention in President Donald Trump's speech at Motera Stadium. Watch

Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in his speech at Motera Stadium

US President Donald Trump along with his family embarked on his two-day visit to India. Trump accompanied by PM Narendra Modi immediately went to Sabarmati Ashram after he landed in Ahmedabad. President Trump received an overwhelming response from the people and over a lakh, people greeted him on his way to Motera Stadium. In his speech, Trump thanked people for the welcome and praised PM Modi for his leadership and caliber. While the crowd was excited to see him, he got a special cheer and shout out from the audience when he mentioned Shah Rukh's iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while talking about Indian films.

Donald Trump also mentioned about Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay in his speech.

"People take great joy nd scene of bangara music dance romance nd drama at classic Indian films like DDLJ nd Shah Rukh Khan" ...Donald Trump 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tjCDwZ5pqw — ✨ arth ✨ (@officiallArth2) February 24, 2020

This is not the first time that SRK"s classic film has found a mention in the speech of any US President. Former US President Barack Obama during his visit to India in 2015 surprised everyone when he mentioned SRK's DDLJ dialogue 'Bade Bade Desho Me...' in his response to a question asked to him. The video went viral soon.

In his visit to India, Donald Trump will stay at the Chanakya Suit of ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi. The suit loaded with all the best amenities in the world costs around Rs 8,00,000 for a day stay. Before Trump, ITC Maurya Hotel has hosted US Presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama during their visit to India.

President Trump will also be visiting the Taj Mahal with his family tomorrow.