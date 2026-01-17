Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan to reprise his iconic role in Farhan Akhtar's directorial after Ranveer Singh's exit? Ranveer Singh was supposed to replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in the highly anticipated movie Don 3, but he reportedly walked out of the film. Following Ranveer's exit, there are rumours of Shah Rukh Khan's return.

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the third installment of Farhan Akhtar's superhit franchise Don, but the film hasn't even started production yet. Initially, Ranveer Singh was supposed to replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don, but after the release of Dhurandhar, reports emerged that the actor had also left Don 3. Another actor was then approached for the film.

However, now the news is that the makers have finally settled on the original Don, Shah Rukh Khan. This means that SRK will once again play the gangster in Don 3, but only on one condition. It is being rumoured that the superstar has put forward a condition to Farhan Akhtar.

Shah Rukh Khan's return to Don 3?

According to a report by Telechakkar, Shah Rukh Khan has agreed to do Don 3 and is excited to reprise his iconic role. However, he has reportedly put forward a condition to Farhan Akhtar, which is related to Atlee, the director of his blockbuster film Jawan.

What condition did Shah Rukh Khan set for Don 3?

Reports claim that Shah Rukh will only be a part of Don 3 if Atlee is brought on board the franchise. It is being said that the actor wants to include Atlee to increase the scale of the film and the excitement among the audience. However, no final decision has been made yet. There has also been no official confirmation from the makers or the stars regarding this. Therefore, India TV does not claim this to be true.

Shah Rukh Khan created sensation with Don and Don 2

Speaking of Don 3, it's part of Farhan Akhtar's hit franchise. In Don and Don 2, Shah Rukh Khan stole the hearts of audiences with his iconic roles. However, Ranveer Singh was supposed to replace him in the third installment, but now he's also out of the picture. It was also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan might be in Don 3. Now, we'll have to wait and see if Shah Rukh makes a comeback to the franchise.

