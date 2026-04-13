Do you know Shraddha Kapoor has a special connection with Asha Bhosle? Know how

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The legendary singer was admitted to the hospital on April 11, and as confirmed by her family and doctors, she breathed her last a day later due to multi-organ failure. Upon receiving the news of Asha Bhosle's demise, while many film stars arrived at her Mumbai residence to bid her a final farewell, numerous others paid tribute to the 'Queen of Melody' through social media.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who shared a special bond with Asha Bhosle, is also deeply shocked by her passing. Shraddha affectionately referred to Asha Tai as Aaji. But are you aware of the connection between the two? If not, let us tell you exactly what the relationship between Shraddha Kapoor and Asha Bhosle was.

The bond between Asha Bhosle and Shraddha Kapoor

Pictures of Shraddha Kapoor and Asha Bhosle have often gone viral on social media, in which Shraddha is seen posing with great affection alongside her Grand Aaji, Asha Tai. These photographs have frequently sparked curiosity among people regarding the nature of their relationship. As it turns out, Shraddha Kapoor's mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, belongs to the Mangeshkar family. Shraddha's mother, Shivangi, is the daughter of Pandharinath Kolhapure, who was Asha Bhosle's cousin. Thus, Shraddha became Asha Bhosle's granddaughter as well, and this is precisely why she shares a strong bond with Asha Bhosle and the entire Mangeshkar family.

Padmini Kolhapure's film with Asha Bhosle

The Kolhapure and Mangeshkar families have always shared a very deep bond. In particular, the two families are invariably seen together during the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor's maternal aunt, the veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, even shared a professional relationship with Asha Bhosle. Padmini worked alongside Asha Bhosle in the 2013 film titled Mai. Consequently, the entire Kolhapure family is plunged into mourning following the passing of Asha Bhosle.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle songs: 10 most popular Tamil and Bengali classics that defined her versatility