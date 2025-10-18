Diwali 2025: 7 best songs for your Instagram Reels this festive season Diwali 2025 is almost here, and if you’re planning to make festive Reels, these 7 Bollywood tracks—from Firecracker to Jalte Diye—will bring the sparkle, energy, and charm your posts need. Perfect for family moments, fashion looks, or that one dramatic dance reel!

Diwali is around the corner, and the arrival of the festival of lights can be felt in all corners of the nation. This festive time is very special for all as people travel back to their loved ones to share family time, amid the prosperity of the festival's significance, the aroma of home-cooked food and the leisure of loved ones' company.

It is inevitable that one, especially those who live away from home due to work, to click and make memories each moment. On the occasion of Diwali, if you feel like clicking, shooting and sharing reels, we have some song options for you that will elevate your post. Let's have a look at the 7 songs best suited for Diwali 2025 reels.

7 best songs for Diwali 2025 Instagram Reels

1. Firecracker (Jayeshbhai Jordaar)

Bursting with energy and colour, Firecracker perfectly captures the festive chaos of Diwali celebrations. Its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics make it ideal for dance reels and firework moments. Use it to highlight the joy and sparkle of the festival night.

2. Happy Diwali (Home Delivery)

Few tracks utter festive cheer quite as well as Happy Diwali from Home Delivery. Its catchy energy and endearing lyrics make it ideal for family-focused reels, home decor, and those warm flashbacks of togetherness. It's a classic pick to disseminate festive optimism online.

3. Diwali (Apurva)

Apurva's Diwali song is for lovers. For couples who want to shoot personal Diwali reels, they should try this Tara Sutaria song as it captures the quieter, more individual aspects of the festival.

4. Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank)

Ghar More Pardesiya adds a touch of elegance to celebratory content. With its relevance to the festival's significance, this Alia Bhatt song and its soulful singing will go amazingly well with reels of ethnic wear, dance routines or delicate festive decorations.

5. Maahi Ve (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

A retro classic, Maahive embodies the warmth and sentiment that personifies celebratory family time. It's ideal for reels that capture laughter, love, and shared festivities, the kind of personal Diwali moments that illuminate both homes and hearts.

6. Jalte Diye (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo)

Calming and radiant, Jalte Diye aptly reflects the peace of Diwali evenings. The soft pace of the song pairs wonderfully with scenes of diyas, temple ceremonies, or home pujas, and thus is an apt pick for reels based on tradition and spirituality.

7. Bol Beliya (Kill Dil)

With its strong beats and fashionable energy, Bol Beliya adds an edgy twist to the Diwali season. For the dance videos and holiday fashion displays, the Kill Dill song is perfect for creators who enjoy their Diwali loud, energetic, and full of drama.

