Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya escape Mumbai building fire with twins; mourn security guard's death

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, along with their twin children, escaped a fire that broke out at their residential building in Mumbai the night before Diwali. The actress later shared an emotional note on social media, mourning the death of security guard Dhanpat, who lost his life in the incident.

Divyanka Tripathi's family escapes Mumbai building fire

On Tuesday, November 10, Divyanka took to her Instagram and wrote, "Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away." Through her emotional post, the actress revealed that a fire had broken out at her residential building in Mumbai. She shared that she, her husband Vivek Dahiya, their children and other family members escaped the incident.

Divyanka also revealed that she and Vivek had initially planned to step out that evening, but their plans kept getting delayed. Since they were home when the fire broke out, they sensed the danger in time and managed to evacuate along with their children, family members and staff.

She wrote, "On the night before Diwali and Viv’s birthday, a devastating fire broke out in our building. We had plans to step out that evening, but somehow, our plans kept getting delayed. We were home when the mishap occurred, which allowed us to spot the danger in time and evacuate with our babies, family and staff (sic)."

Divyanka Tripathi mourns security guard's death

In her note, the actress also remembered security guard Dhanpat Uncle, who was among the first people to welcome her twin boys when they came home and bless them.

Divyanka shared that she and Vivek had imagined him watching their boys grow up and spending time with the children in the years to come. She further wrote, "Vivek and I couldn't believe the news. Even as we took shelter at a friend's house, we kept hoping and praying that somehow the news wasn't true (sic)."

The actress added that the fire had dimmed the lights of their home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life had left a darkness in their hearts that no light could ever diminish.

Divyanka Tripathi pays tribute to security guard

Divyanka also paid an emotional tribute to the security guard, writing, "Dhanpat Uncle, you were never just the guard of our building. You were a part of our everyday lives. Someone we trusted, someone we imagined would be part of our children's future too (sic)."

Concluding her note, the actress said that when her children grow up, she and Vivek will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings. She added, "We will miss you deeply. And when our boys are old enough, we will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings, who was indispensable in our everyday life and that - we should never take anyone’s presence for granted. May your soul rest in peace (sic)."

For the unversed, Divyanka and Vivek got married on July 8, 2016, in a traditional ceremony. The couple welcomed their twin boys on May 26, 2026.

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