Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife opens up on Divya Bharti's death, says ‘not tried to replace her’

Divya Bharti died of an accident 27 years ago.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha opened up on late actress Divya Bharti's death in a live chat on social media, claiming that she never tried to replace her.

“I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled. On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her ‘Badi Mummy’. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives," Wardha said in a live chat with Bollywood Hungama.

"Sajid is so close, Sajid is like a son to dad, after mumma (Divya’s mother) passed away. You can’t even imagine how close dad and Sajid are. And Kunal and Sajid... they talk just like brothers would. And I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful. So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life, and we are enjoying. Sometimes people say, ‘Divya Bharti bahot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar. We love her. She is very much a part of my life,” she added.

