Disha Salian's father: News of rape, murder, politician connection cooked by media

Satish Salian, father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian has written a letter to Mumbai Police on Wednesday alleging harassment and atrocity by the media on his family. Disha was the manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha's father in his letter has also alleged that news about his daughter's involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are "all the stories cooked by these media" and requested the police to "take reasonable action" against the concerned journalists.

The letter addressed to ACP Dilip Yadav, Malwani Division, has the subject line as: "Mental harassment and consequent victimization of my family and deceased daughter Disha Salian by journalists and media people".

The letter reads: "Sir, I am writing this to you as my family has been continuously harassed by journalists and media people in relation to the death of my daughter Disha Salian. In light of the above unfortunate incident and circumstances, I had already submitted a written complaint in Malvani Police Station & ACP's office vide letter dated: 13/07/2020 against derogatory posts and forwards being shared by the listed people in the said letter, leading to defamation of my deceased daughter and my family."

"In addition to the said letter, I would like to bring to your attention, the atrocities of journalists and media people on my family."

"The media people come unannounced at my house hiding their original brand in the name of interviews regarding the death of my daughter. They are providing the media with misleading news which are not only creating hindrance to the actual inquiry being conducted, but it's also taking a toll on my family."

"We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone of foul play."

"News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter's reputation and my family's reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family's health and we are being victimized by the media. We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them."

"Through this letter. I would request you to take reasonable action against the concerned journalists, influencers, politicians and media for their insensitive act towards us."

The letter by Disha's father comes a day after former Maharashtra Chief Minister and presently BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane alleged that both Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian were murdered.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has started looking for more information on Disha. On Wednesday, Malad's Malvani Police Station issued a press note seeking more information and evidence on the late celebrity manager.

