Disha Patani visits Tiger Shroff at his residence after Mumbai firing incident | Video

Disha Patani visited Tiger Shroff at his Mumbai residence late on Sunday night, after a firing incident involving the actor's car in Juhu. The visit brought attention to the long-standing friendship between the two actors, who have shared a close bond for years, both on and off screen.

Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff, also visited him following the incident. Disha's visit came amid concerns over the actor's safety after unidentified men allegedly opened fire at his vehicle. While Tiger escaped direct bullet injuries, his driver and another man were injured in the incident.

What happened in the Mumbai firing incident?

The firing took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18, when unidentified men allegedly opened fire at Tiger's BMW near Pushpa Park. The actor was reportedly returning after a football-related gathering when the incident occurred. Tiger did not sustain any direct bullet injuries, but his driver and another man were reported injured. Subsequent photographs of the actor at his residence showed dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his arm. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Tiger had suffered minor injuries from gunpowder and glass fragments.

Shinde later visited the actor and his family, condemned the incident and assured them that strict action would be taken against those responsible. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to Tiger and assured him of swift action. Mumbai Police are investigating the shooting and working to identify those involved. Claims circulating on social media about a possible gang connection have not been officially confirmed by the police.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's friendship

Disha and Tiger have known each other for years and have often been in the news for their close friendship. Their association dates back to their work together on the music video "Befikra" and the 2018 action film "Baaghi 2", in which they shared screen space. Their on-screen chemistry and frequent appearances together fuelled speculation about their relationship. However, both actors have publicly described their equation as friendship rather than confirming a romantic relationship.

As the investigation continues, Disha's visit has put the spotlight on the friendship she and Tiger have maintained over the years, a bond that has remained a subject of public interest beyond their professional collaborations.

(With inputs from PTI)

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