Director Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti come up with 'The Gully Groove Challenge'

After two years of the release of the hit film 'Gully Boy', filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have come up with a surprise for fans. On Wednesday, Zoya and Reema under their production banner, Tiger Baby Films, launched the 'The Gully Grove Challenge' on social media, asking users to create a reel video of 30 seconds of the super hit song from the movie 'Apna Time Aayega' to express themselves creatively. This could involve rapping, dancing, running, driving, cooking -- whatever people can imagine.

"The power of social media is phenomenal. It connected me to Neazy and Divine and now I hope their sound can connect me to you. Celebrating music and individuality with the Gully Groove challenge. Looking forward to seeing what you have got," Zoya shared. The top 10 reels will win a limited edition Gully Boy Vinyl along with signed notes by Zoya and Reema.

Speaking of 'Gully Boy', the film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is based on the lives of rappers Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, and Divine (Vivian Fernandes). the film earned many accolades including Critics' Choice Film Awards. Ranveer Singh picked up Best Actor (Male) for his role in the film that saw him showcasing his rapping skills. The Best Director award went to Zoya Akhtar for the "Gully Boy", which also the Best Film honour.

