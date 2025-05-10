Director Uttam Maheshwari apologises for announcing 'Operation Sindoor' film, says 'I deeply regret' Taking to the Instagram story, filmmaker Uttam Maheshwari on Saturday wrote an apology after announcing the 'Operation Sindoor' film during these sensitive times.

New Delhi:

Director Uttam Maheshwari issued a public apology a day after announcing a film based on the recent operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces amid rising tensions between the two countries. Earlier on Friday, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer unveiled a film poster and announced their latest project, titled Operation Sindoor.

The announcement, made during these sensitive times, was criticised by the public, after which the makers deleted the film’s poster from Instagram. However, on Saturday, filmmaker Uttam Maheshwari issued an apology and clarified his intentions behind the announcement.

Taking to the Instagram story, he wrote, 'My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces.' He expressed his intentions behind releasing this poster. He wrote, 'The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments. As a filmmaker, I was moved by the courage, sacrifice and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light.'

Check Instagram story of filmmaker Uttam Maheshwari below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Uttam Maheshwari's Instagram story

Uttam further added, 'This project was born out of deep respect and love for our nation and not for fame and monetisation. However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret,' along with a folded hands emoji.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his gratitude to the Indian army. The director said, 'This is not just a film, it’s an emotion of the entire nation and a social image of the country globally. 'Our love and prayers will always be with the families of the martyrs as well as the brave warriors who are fighting on the border day and night to give us a new morning. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,' along with the tricolour Indian national flag.

