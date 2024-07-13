'Directing in two languages....' Sudha Kongara on 'Soorarai Pottru' and 'Sarfira'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sudha Kongara

Sarfira is garnering positive reviews nationwide for the brilliant acting skills of Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan. Also garnered appreciation for its good storyline. Filmmaker Sudha Kongara who has helmed both Tamil and Hindi versions said, 'Directing a film in two languages is a rewarding as well as a challenging endeavour.

According to a report in PTI, Kongara said the toughest part of making a film in different languages is to ensure that the essence of the story "remains intact". "Directing the same film in two languages is both a joy and a challenge. The joy comes from being able to present the story to diverse audiences and witnessing how different cultural nuances can bring new dimensions to the narrative.

"Working with different actors on reinterpretations of the film brings fresh perspectives, personalities and nuances to the characters, which can be equally enriching and refreshing,” the filmmaker told PTI in an interview. "The actors, Suriya and Akshay and Aparna and Radhika had completely different takes on their roles, which have come out in their respective performances.

Also, ‘Sarfira’ focuses on the entrepreneurial mindset of the current generation,” she said. Kumar’s versatility as a performer and his passion for bringing stories of unsung heroes to the big screen made him the ideal choice for the Hindi adaptation, added Kongara. “When I approached him with the script, he was immediately intrigued by the story and the character of Vir Jagannath Mhatre.

He also had a lot of new ideas and inputs on how to make his character and ‘Sarfira’ different from the original and more suited to the Hindi market which has made the film richer. The success of “Soorarai Pottru” laid the groundwork for “Sarfira”, she said.

Sarfira is the remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru featuring Suriya as the main lead. Inspired by the events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain G R Gopinath, the 2020 original won five National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor. Sarfira also features Seema Biswas in a pivotal role. The film is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Goof Films, Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

