Watch: Diljit Dosanjh stops performance midway as supporter carrying Khalistani flag storms stage

New Delhi:

A Diljit Dosanjh concert in San Francisco was briefly disrupted after a man carrying a Khalistan flag entered the stage area during the singer's performance. The incident took place at the Chase Centre during one of the shows on Diljit's Aura World Tour.

What happened at Diljit Dosanjh's latest concert?

Videos from the venue, which are now circulating on social media, show Diljit performing on stage when the individual suddenly appeared nearby with a flag. The singer appeared surprised and stepped away as security personnel quickly intervened. The man was then escorted out of the venue.

According to reports, local police later took the individual into custody. The incident briefly interrupted the concert before the show resumed. Here is the video:

Diljit Dosanjh's warning after similar incident occured in Canada

This is not the first time Diljit's overseas concerts have faced such disruptions. Earlier this year, a show in Canada reportedly witnessed a disturbance after a group of attendees raised pro-Khalistan slogans and displayed flags inside the venue. Security personnel eventually removed them from the concert.

Following the Canada incident, Diljit addressed the matter on Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Standing outside and protesting is something anyone can do. But if you come inside and try to disturb my fans, it will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they come from and that they support me. But if you stand outside with the same banner and abuse my fans, and then come inside and try to do the same thing, it will not be tolerated."

He further added, "This is not about any banner or flag. The real issue is your intention behind it. I had instructed security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be caught and removed. I have never said anything against any banner, so please do not spread false narratives. I have been avoiding this issue since last year, but not anymore. Thank you. Love and peace."

On the work front, Dijit Dosanjh's film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is currently running in theatres. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh's Vancouver concert disrupted by pro-Khalistan protesters | Video