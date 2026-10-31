Diljit Dosanjh salutes CRPF officer at Delhi concert; invites her on stage, says she reminds him of his mother

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh gave fans a memorable moment at his Delhi concert on Friday, October 30, when he paused his performance to acknowledge the CRPF personnel deployed at the venue. In a heartwarming gesture, the singer invited the woman officer on stage, saluted her and greeted her with a hug. He also said that she reminded him of his mother.

Several videos of the interaction have caught the audience's attention. The concert was part of Diljit's AURA India Tour, which spans seven cities.

Diljit Dosanjh salutes CRPF officer at Delhi concert

During his performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Diljit took a moment to thank the security personnel for their efforts in ensuring the safety of concertgoers. The singer then noticed a woman officer in uniform and invited her to join him on stage. As she approached, Diljit warmly greeted her and expressed how seeing her had reminded him of his mother.

"A big salute to them. None of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much. I can see my mother in you. When you were standing there, I thought I saw my mother. I feel like my mother is standing here with me," he said.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Shoutout to Delhi FANS Shoutout to @delhi.police_official Shoutout to #crpf Shoutout to @officialdmrc Shout to @bookmyshow.live LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE (sic)." Take a look below:

In the video, the GOAT singer also spoke about how he gets to meet his mother only once or twice a year. He recalled receiving a call from her on the day of the concert, during which she asked him to take care of himself. He added that looking at the officer made him feel as though his mother was standing beside him.

About Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert

The concert marked the beginning of Diljit's seven-city AURA India Tour 2026. Held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the show featured several of his popular tracks, including 'G.O.A.T., Ikk Kudi, Lalkara, Naina, Hass Hass' and 'Saanson Ki Mala'.

Notably, the singer also performed his new song, Pokito, which marks his collaboration with Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee.

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