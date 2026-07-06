Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on IMDb just 48 hours after release

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh's biographical drama Punjab 95 was renamed as Satluj and released on ZEE5 after a gruelling three-year censorship battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board initially demanded 127 cuts and a title change.

Moreover, the film that was supposed to be released globally last year in February was released overseas skipping release in India. But to everyone's surprise, Punjab 95 was ultimately titled Satluj and its uncut version was released in India on July 3, 2026 on Zee5. Sadly, only for two days.

Satluj beats Dhurandhar on IMDb

After years in limbo, Punjab 95 quietly premiered on ZEE5 under the alternate title Satluj. Director and lead actor Diljit confirmed that the film streamed with zero cuts. However, within days of its digital release, it was controversially pulled from the platform of India. But even in just 48 hours, the film has beat Dhurandhar.

Satluj has achieved a massive 9.4/10 on IMDb with over 4600 votes following its surprise digital premiere. Within just 24 to 48 hours of debuting, intense public interest pushed its IMDb rating as high as 9.7-9.8/10, stabilizing at a stellar 9.4/10 as more users logged reviews.

This movie holds a substantially higher raw rating of 9.4/10 on IMDb compared to the massive blockbuster spy-thriller Dhurandhar which gained just 8.3/10 on IMDb. However, because they belong to completely different cinematic scales, vote volumes and audience demographics, their ratings tell very different stories.

This proves that while Dhurandhar conquered the global box office, Satluj has won profound critical and artistic reverence by delivering a courageous, uncompromised masterpiece of real-world storytelling.

More deets about the film

This film starring Diljit Dosanjh as Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra and Arjun Rampas as Samudra Singh, serves as a vital historical document. It forces the audience to confront uncomfortable truths without sugarcoating history.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film chronicles the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Kalra, who investigated enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Punjab during the 1990s. Because of its highly sensitive political themes and exposure of alleged illegal cremations, the film faced a prolonged three years of delay for 127 cuts.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

Also Read: We skipped promotions to escape ban, but knew it wouldn't stay long: Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj's ZEE5 takedown