Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95 renamed Satluj premieres on Zee5, X hails the long-delayed film

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer turned actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently making headlines for the film Main Vaapas Aaunga, for which he is receiving immense praise. Amidst the success of this theatrical release, another film starring Diljit has quietly premiered on OTT. This film had been stuck with the Censor Board for a long time. We are talking about Punjab 95; it has now been retitled Satluj and is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where can you watch it?

After facing several hurdles, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj (formerly titled 'Punjab 95') has been released on the OTT platform ZEE5. The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who went missing in 1995. Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of Khalra.

Other stars in the cast

The film is directed by Honey Trehan. Produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.

Satluj X review

Several X users have watched the film within hours of its release and have also posted their review on the social networking app. Have a look at some reactions herw:

Why Diljit said 'yes' to the film

Speaking about the film, Diljit Dosanjh said in a press note, 'I decided to be a part of this film because of Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji's martyrdom and his contribution to humanity. When I first heard the script, it moved me because it is based on the experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, one rarely gets the opportunity to be part of such meaningful stories. As soon as I heard the script, I felt a deep sense of responsibility towards the film. I became firmly resolved to portray such an inspiring character with complete sincerity and respect.'

Honey Trehan says, 'Audiences will finally get to see our hard work'

He added, 'Our film 'Satluj' is a story of courage, bravery, and humanity. Portraying this character has been one of the most memorable experiences of my career. I am grateful that audiences across the globe will finally be able to watch this film on ZEE5 and connect with a story that is deeply personal yet a must-watch for everyone.'

Director Honey Trehan wrote, 'From the very beginning, our aim was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise. After a long wait, audiences will finally get to witness the result of our hard work and dedication. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.'

Also Read: Did you know Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi go back 24 years, long before Pritam and Pedro?