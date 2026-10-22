Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Delhi concert faces setback as police deny permission

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Delhi concert on October 30 has faced a setback after Delhi Police denied permission for the event. The concert was scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the police citing security reasons, ANI reported.

Notably, Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert is part of his Aura India Tour 2026. Earlier in October, the singer announced the seven-city tour, which will cover Delhi-NCR, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Lucknow.

However, the Delhi concert reportedly failed to receive security clearance after police reviewed the request to organise the event.

According to a letter reportedly addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, permission for the concert could not be granted due to threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law and order concerns.

Further details about the Delhi concert and the impact of the decision on Diljit Dosanjh’s tour are awaited. Fans who were looking forward to attending the show will have to wait for further updates from the organisers and authorities.

Also Read:

Diljit Dosanjh brings Aura World Tour to India; know Ahmedabad concert's date, venue and time