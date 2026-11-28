Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) carried out a screening operation at Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai. The police deployed an Integrated Narcotic Response Van at the venue, where around 40 young attendees were screened, according to sources. Two of those screened reportedly tested positive. One is an Indian national, while the other is a Kenyan national. Further investigation is underway to establish which substances they had consumed and where the drugs came from.

The operation was part of the police's efforts to monitor and curb drug use and trafficking. The identities of the two individuals and further details about the substances have not been disclosed.

Mumbai Police deploy specialised anti-narcotics van

The vehicle deployed at the concert is a specialised unit known as the Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van. It has been equipped to assist the police in drug-related investigations and forensic examinations. The vehicle was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 21, 2026.

Its deployment at the concert marks an effort by the Anti-Narcotics Cell to strengthen surveillance and enforcement at large public gatherings. The specialised van is intended to support the police in identifying narcotic substances and investigating cases linked to their use and distribution.

Investigation underway after two attendees test positive

According to sources, the ANC screened approximately 40 young people at the concert, with two returning positive results. The police are now investigating the substances involved and their possible source. No further details about the ongoing investigation have been made public so far.

About Diljit Dosanjh's concerts

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the India leg of his RuPay Aura India Tour with a concert in Delhi-NCR on October 30, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He then performed in Indore on November 15 at C21 Estate, followed by a show at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. The singer was in Mumbai on November 27, where he performed at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

His next stop is Bengaluru, where he will take the stage at NICE Grounds on November 29. After that, the tour will head to Lucknow on December 5 (19th National Jamboree Ground), New Chandigarh on December 12 (New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur), and finally Kolkata on December 19 (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium). With Kolkata added to the schedule, the India leg now covers eight cities.

Also Read:

Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert: Karisma Kapoor, Avneet Kaur attend; Sanya Malhotra joins singer on stage