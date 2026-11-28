Diljit Dosanjh performed at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27, with several Bollywood and television celebrities attending the concert. While Karisma Kapoor and Avneet Kaur were spotted enjoying the singer's performance, Sanya Malhotra joined him on stage for a special moment. The concert was held amid heightened security following a bomb threat ahead of the event.

Thousands of fans gathered at the venue despite the security concerns. More than 500 Mumbai Police personnel were deployed, while bomb detection teams also carried out checks at the racecourse. The additional security arrangements did not stop fans from turning up for the concert, which continued with performances of Diljit's popular songs.

Karisma Kapoor enjoys Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert

Videos and pictures from the concert showed Karisma Kapoor enjoying the evening with her friends. Dressed in a black casual outfit with her hair left open, the actor was seen dancing to Diljit's songs and enjoying the performance. The videos also captured the crowd dancing along, with several fans wearing glowing blue wristbands that added to the concert atmosphere.

Avneet Kaur dances to Diljit's songs

Avneet Kaur was also among the celebrities who attended the concert. Dressed in a red kurta, the actor was seen dancing with her friends and enjoying the music. Videos of her from the evening have been circulating on social media, with fans reacting to her cheerful appearance at the event.

Sanya Malhotra joins Diljit Dosanjh on stage

One of the highlights of the evening was Sanya Malhotra's appearance on stage with Diljit. The singer invited the actor to join him during his performance of Water, a song that has featured in several of her social media reels.

Videos from the concert showed Diljit interacting with Sanya on stage, at one point kneeling in front of her and holding her hand while singing. The actor appeared visibly delighted by the gesture. The moment was also displayed on the large screen behind the stage.

What Diljit Dosanjh said about the bomb threat

Ahead of the concert, a threat email warning of possible attacks at the venue and Metro stations had prompted heightened security arrangements in Mumbai. Addressing the audience during his performance, Diljit spoke about the threats and thanked fans for turning up.

He responded with a poetic remark: "Diljit ko bomb se uda denge... wah! Shehron mein toh baroodon ka mausam hai, gaon chalo, ye amroodon ka mausam hai."

The singer also thanked Mumbai Police for the security arrangements and acknowledged the fans who had gathered despite the threat. He said the intention behind such threats was to frighten people and prevent them from attending his shows.

The Mumbai concert was part of Diljit's AURA India Tour 2026. He is scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on November 29, followed by other stops on the India tour.

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