Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert takes over X as fans share videos; singer celebrates with a new song

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh has given fans plenty to talk about on Friday. The singer released a new song, POKITO, with Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, and later shared a video from his Delhi concert, thanking fans for their love. As the show gets underway, concertgoers have been posting videos and reactions on X, giving others a glimpse of the live performance.

The song, titled POKITO, was released with an official music video on Friday. The collaboration brings Diljit together with Daddy Yankee, known internationally for his contribution to reggaeton and songs such as Gasolina. The release has added to the buzz around the singer, who is currently performing for fans in Delhi.

Diljit shares a video from Delhi concert

Diljit also posted a video from the Delhi show, accompanied by a playful caption celebrating the crowd’s response. He wrote, "MACHO CHAYE PYAR KARO. DOSANJHANWALA LAA GEYA DELHI DA NUMBER. HUN SOCHI JAEYO… Yeh kaise ho Gaya. LOVE MY FANS".

The message reflects the singer's excitement about performing in the capital and his appreciation for the fans who turned up to see him. Diljit has built a strong connection with his audience through his live shows, where Punjabi hits, energetic performances and his interactions with the crowd are often a big part of the experience.

X users share videos from Diljit's Delhi concert

Videos from the concert are being shared on X, with fans posting clips of Diljit on stage and capturing moments from the show. The posts offer a look at the atmosphere inside the venue as the singer performs for the Delhi audience. See some reactions here:

Diljit Dosanjh's new song POKITO with Daddy Yankee

The release of POKITO marks another international collaboration for Diljit, who has continued to take Punjabi music to audiences beyond India. Working with Daddy Yankee brings together two artists from different musical backgrounds, with the official music video now available online.

With the song release and Delhi concert happening on the same day, Diljit has kept fans engaged both on and off stage. The clips emerging from the concert are likely to keep circulating as more attendees share their experiences online.

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