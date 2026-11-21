Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Ahmedabad today, November 21, as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. The G.O.A.T. singer will take centre stage at the world's biggest stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, bringing his popular Punjabi tracks and high-energy performance.

This concert is part of Diljit's India leg of the AURA World Tour. Here's everything fans need to know before heading to the venue.

Diljit Dosanjh Ahmedabad concert: Date and venue

Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 21, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. The show marks the singer's much-awaited return to the Indian stage as part of his ongoing tour.

According to the event listing on BookMyShow, entry to the concert starts at 3 pm. The event is expected to run for about six hours, while the performance itself is expected to last around two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

Diljit Dosanjh Ahmedabad concert: Ticket prices and booking details

Notably, the tickets for the Ahmedabad concert are available through BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner. The listed starting price is Rs 3,299, as of 3.45 pm on the platform, with prices varying depending on the seating category and availability. The event offers both seated options in the stadium stands and standing tickets for the ground area.

The concert is open to audiences aged five years and above. Fans are advised to check their tickets for the designated entry gate and seating or standing arrangements before arriving at the venue.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM BOOKMYSHOW)Screengrab from BookMyShow showing details of Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert.

Diljit Dosanjh Ahmedabad concert: Entry timings and concert schedule

The stadium gates are scheduled to open from 3 pm to allow concertgoers enough time to complete security checks and reach their designated sections. Reportedly, Diljit's live performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.

Fans are advised to arrive early and check the entry gate mentioned on their tickets, as separate arrangements have been made for different ticket categories.

Which songs can fans expect?

While the official setlist for the Ahmedabad concert has not been announced, fans can expect Diljit to perform some of his biggest hits. Tracks such as G.O.A.T., Born To Shine, Lover, Sanson Ki Mala and Hass Hass are among the songs fans can look forward to, as he performed them during the London leg of his AURA World Tour 2026 at Wembley Stadium. However, the final setlist for the Ahmedabad concert remains unconfirmed.

Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert: Know about security arrangements and song controversy

Diljit Dosanjh's concert comes amid a controversy over its content. Earlier on Friday, a Chandigarh professor, Dr Panditrao Dharenavar, filed a complaint with the Ahmedabad Police, seeking restrictions on songs promoting alcohol. He also raised objections to the use of bullet belts as part of Diljit's stage costume, arguing that it promotes gun culture.

The professor's statement was recorded by the Motera Police, although no FIR had been registered at the time of the report. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Police have put extensive security arrangements in place. As per news agency ANI, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said, "Around 85,000 spectators and over 90,000 people, including support staff and security personnel, are expected to be present... 2,000 police personnel, three companies of the State Reserve Police, BDDS teams, Quick Response Teams, Crime Branch and SOG personnel have been deployed."

Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour 2026 kicked off with a concert in Delhi on October 30 and will conclude in Chandigarh. However, the venue for his Chandigarh concert has not been announced yet.

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