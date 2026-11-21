Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to take centre stage with his power-packed performance today (November 21) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, his concert has also drawn attention after a Chandigarh-based professor filed a complaint with the Motera Police, seeking restrictions on four of the singer's songs over concerns that they allegedly promote alcohol, drugs and weapons.

As the concert gets underway, here's a look at the songs that sparked objections and what the controversy is about.

Which Diljit Dosanjh songs have triggered objections?

The four songs flagged by the Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) are:

Patiala Peg 5 Taara Jeb vicho feem labhi aa Jatt fire karda

Earlier, the District Child Protection Officer wrote to the city's Police Commissioner, requesting that Diljit Dosanjh not perform these four songs at the Narendra Modi Stadium concert.

The officer referred to the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and said songs promoting alcohol and drug use should not be allowed at the event.

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has raised concerns about their possible influence on children and young audiences. They also requested that these songs should not be performed during the concert, even if their lyrics are modified.

Why has Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert come under scrutiny?

The complaint was submitted by Dr Panditrao Dharenavar, an associate professor from Chandigarh, who has objected to songs allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs and violence. He also referred to the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and a July 22, 2019, observation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court concerning the impact of such songs on children.

Additionally, in his complaint, the professor also objected to Diljit wearing bullet or cartridge belts, also known as bandoliers, during the show, claiming that such accessories could promote gun culture among young audiences.

The controversy comes days after similar objections were raised ahead of Diljit's November 15 concert in Indore, where authorities directed organisers to exclude four songs from the setlist.

More about Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert

The gates at the Narendra Modi Stadium opened at 3 pm, while Diljit's live performance is expected to begin at 7:30 pm. Although the official setlist for Ahmedabad has not been confirmed, fans may get to hear popular tracks such as G.O.A.T., Born To Shine, Lover, Sanson Ki Mala and Hass Hass. The singer performed these songs during the London leg of his AURA World Tour 2026 at Wembley Stadium.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert today: Check venue, ticket prices, entry timings and other details