Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. Just a day before the concert, Chandigarh-based professor Dr Panditrao Dharenavar reached Ahmedabad and lodged a complaint with the Motera police over the content of the singer's show. Meanwhile, amid repeated bomb threats, Ahmedabad Police have put in place a multi-layered security arrangement, deploying more than 1,300 personnel at the stadium and surrounding areas.

Dr Panditrao Dharenavar, an associate professor at a government college in Chandigarh and a social activist, arrived in Ahmedabad a day before the concert. Earlier, he had written to the Ahmedabad District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), following which his complaint was forwarded to the Motera Police Station through the Police Commissioner's office. On Thursday evening, the Motera police recorded his official statement. However, no FIR has been registered so far.

Professor's key objections and demands

The professor has raised objections to the inclusion of certain songs in Diljit Dosanjh's concert, citing concerns over their content. He has urged the authorities to ensure that the show's performance complies with the relevant guidelines and restrictions.

Ban on songs promoting alcohol, drugs and weapons: Dharenavar has demanded a ban on four songs, including 'Patiala Peg' and '5 Taara', alleging that they promote alcohol, drugs and weapons. He also claimed that performing such songs while wearing a turban hurts religious sentiments.

Objection to the use of bullet belts: He has urged Diljit not to wear a bullet belt as part of his stage costume, arguing that it promotes gun culture.

Child safety and restrictions on stage appearances: The professor has also demanded that children should not be invited on stage during the concert. He has argued that loud sound levels exceeding 120 decibels and laser lights could potentially damage children's hearing and eyesight.

Warning of legal action: Dharenavar referred to a 2019 order issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, arguing that its guidelines should be implemented across the country. He has warned that he will approach the Gujarat High Court if the conditions are violated during the show. Notably, following his earlier complaint, a notice was also issued restricting the performance of these four songs at Diljit's Indore concert.

Security arrangements for the concert

Following bomb threats received through social media and email ahead of the concert, Ahmedabad Police have put stringent security arrangements in place.

Heavy police deployment and four-tier security: More than 1,300 police personnel have been deployed, covering everything from the roads outside the stadium to the stage area inside. Additional personnel will also be stationed in the standing section near the stage to manage the crowd.

Bomb and dog squad surveillance: Teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Dog Squad will continuously inspect the parking areas, entry gates and the entire stadium premises from the beginning until the conclusion of the event.

Drones, CCTV cameras and cyber surveillance: The entire area is being monitored through drones and CCTV cameras. Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Cell is tracking threatening emails and suspicious social media accounts.

Plainclothes officers and SHE Team: Police personnel in plain clothes will be deployed among the crowd to prevent mobile phone theft and ticket black marketing. A special women's police unit, known as the SHE Team, will also patrol the venue in plain clothes to ensure women's safety.

Restricted items: For security reasons, spectators will only be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the stadium. Bags, power banks, water bottles, hoardings and sticks are strictly prohibited.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad concert, which is scheduled for November 21, is part of the Aura India Tour 2026.

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