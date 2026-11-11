Diljit Dosanjh returns to Coachella 2027 after 4 years, joins Dua Lipa, Madonna and SZA

The Coachella 2027 lineup is finally here, and it features some of the biggest names in music. Dua Lipa, SZA, Madonna, Daddy Yankee and Tame Impala are among the major acts announced for the upcoming edition of the festival. Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is also returning to the iconic music event, with his performances scheduled for the first weekend.

What are the dates of Coachella 2027?

The festival will take place across two weekends, from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, 2027. Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA will headline Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Daddy Yankee has also been named a fourth top-billed headliner for a special production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Diljit Dosanjh is also set to perform on either April 9, 2027, or April 16, 2027.

Coachella 2027: Who will perform on each day?

The Friday lineup features Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, JISOO, Kehlani and Leon Thomas, among others. Saturday will see performances by Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Role Model and Adéla. Sunday's artists include Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, The Neighbourhood and Becky G.

The wider lineup also features Måneskin, Four Tet, Remi Wolf and Victoria Monét, among several other artists. Coachella announced the complete list through an official Instagram post.

Diljit Dosanjh first performed at Coachella in 2023

In 2023, Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. His videos had circulated like wildfire. Later, he also posted a video of his experience performing at Coachella on his YouTube channel.

Coachella 2027: Dates, venue and ticket details

The festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for both weekends. Passes will go on sale on November 13 through the festival's official website.

The announcement follows a major edition of Coachella, which featured headline performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma. Madonna also made a surprise appearance during the second weekend of Carpenter's set.

Carpenter's performance stood out for its theatrical production, complete with a Hollywood-style set and appearances by several celebrities. Bieber's set drew heavily from his 'Swag' era, while Karol G made history as the first Latina solo artist to headline Coachella's main stage.

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