Diljit Dosanjh reacts to 'No Entry 2' exit rumours, calls Anees Bazmee his 'favourite director' | Watch Renowned singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has responded to his exit rumours from Anees Bazmee's comedy film 'No Entry 2' by sharing a funny vlog on Instagram. Watch the video post here.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has recently been in the news amid rumours of his exit from Anees Bazmee's comedy drama film 'No Entry 2', due to creative differences, has finally reacted to it with his signature humorous style. Taking to the Instagram handle, he shared a funny video featuring him along with 'No Entry 2' director Anees Bazmee, effectively putting all the speculations to rest.

The behind-the-scenes video features a glimpse from the sets of the war drama film 'Border 2', where Diljit and Anees can be seen sitting together in the presence of producer Boney Kapoor. In the video, Diljit jokes, "Anees Bazmee, Bollywood ke director ke director chale hue hai. Bazmee sahab story suna rahe hai, mere favourite director hai. Idhar Boney Kapoor keh rahe hai, ishq ki gali wich no entry." He captioned the post as "Just Another Day Brother." For the unversed, Anees Bazmee's comedy drama film 'No Entry 2' features Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the lead roles.

Check the post below:

Last week, the singer shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets of 'Border 2' and confirmed that he is still a part of Anurag Singh's directorial. For those who may not know, it was reported that the makers of the war drama film had started looking for a new actor as a replacement for Diljit Dosanjh, amid the controversy related to his horror comedy film 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

Besides Diljit Dosanjh, the war drama film 'Border 2' stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Bajwa, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty in the key roles. It is the second instalment of the 1997 Bollywood film 'Border', written by Nidhi Dutta.

Also Read: Baahubali: The Epic: SS Rajamouli announces release date of two-part combined film