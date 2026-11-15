Diljit Dosanjh reaches Indore after 34-hour journey, shares update ahead of concert

Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Indore on November 15. Ahead of the concert, the police have made elaborate security arrangements and held meetings with the organisers to discuss safety protocols. Meanwhile, Diljit has arrived in the city, sharing an update through his Instagram stories.

The renowned Punjabi singer and actor is making headlines for his upcoming Indore concert, which marks the second stop on his Dil-Luminati India Tour after the opening show in Delhi. Amid reports of alleged threats to the event, police have stepped up security measures.

Diljit arrives in Indore after a 34-hour journey

The concert is scheduled to take place on November 15 at Delight Dastur Ground, located on the bypass. In an Instagram story shared on November 14, Diljit wrote, "A 34-hour journey, and we have arrived in Indore. See you all tomorrow evening! Jai Shri Mahakal."

Diljit asks, "Did you think I wouldn't come?"

In another Instagram story, Diljit is seen aboard a flight with an individual singing the lines: "You must fulfil the promise you made; even if the world or the heavens try to stop you, you must come—you must keep your promise."

Following this, Diljit says, "We've arrived in Indore. Did you think I wouldn't show up? I'm here!"

Why is the final permission still awaited?

The Indore police have strengthened security arrangements ahead of the concert. According to reports, the final permission for the event will depend on whether the venue meets all the prescribed security requirements.

Amid reports of alleged threats, the police are closely monitoring the preparations. A large turnout is expected at the Punjabi singer's concert. While Diljit has already arrived in Indore, the final permission for the event is still under review and will depend on the venue fulfilling all the necessary safety standards.

About the Aura Tour 2026

Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert is part of his ongoing AURA India Tour 2026. The singer began the India leg with a show in Delhi on October 30, and Indore is the next stop on the tour. After this, he will perform in Ahmedabad on November 21, followed by Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29. The tour will continue with concerts in Lucknow, Chandigarh and Kolkata in December. Through these shows, Diljit is set to meet fans across different cities and bring his popular Punjabi hits to the stage.

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