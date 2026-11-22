Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently performed at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in a sold-out concert. The show also drew attention over restrictions on his songs featuring references to alcohol and substance use. During the performance, Diljit questioned the criticism and called out "double standards", pointing out that international artistes such as Coldplay have performed songs with similar references without facing objections.

Diljit Dosanjh questions 'double standards' over lyrics

Addressing the crowd, Diljit said in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium. We have performed at Wembley too, but performing at this place was something I had always wished for. You people have fulfilled that dream. Thank you so much. I love you."

The singer then recalled Coldplay's performance in India last year and said watching the band perform at the venue had inspired him to take the stage there. Drawing a comparison between the band's song 'Hymn for the Weekend' and his own, Diljit questioned why he faced objections over lyrics referring to alcohol and substance use.

"Last year, when Coldplay performed here, I decided that I wanted to perform at this stadium too. But let me tell you something. Nobody objects when Coldplay sings, ‘I'm feeling drunk and high’. I like that song. When Coldplay performs it here, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit sings similar songs, people have a problem. Why are there such double standards?," he added.

Diljit says he was born in India

Diljit also responded to remarks about his international performances and his identity, stressing that he was born in India. He further highlighted that the musicians who travel with him for concerts across the world are also Indians.

"If an international artiste comes here and performs, nobody has a problem. But when Diljit does it, people have an issue. They say I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel around the world, and all the musicians performing with me are Indians who were born here. Please give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world."

Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert was part of the India leg of his Aura World Tour 2026. The tour began with a concert in Delhi on October 30 and is set to conclude in Chandigarh.

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