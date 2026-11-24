Bengaluru:

An email threatening an IED blast at singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Bengaluru concert has raised security concerns ahead of the event scheduled for November 29. The threatening message was received by the Dharwad Police Commissioner and warned of a possible bomb attack at the concert venue.

Diljit Dosanjh Bengaluru concert threat

The email, which carried the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad", named the NICE Road ground in Madavara, Bengaluru, as the location of the alleged attack. It also issued warnings to people planning to attend Diljit Dosanjh's show.

According to the email, concertgoers were asked not to bring children to the venue, answer iPhones or travel by metro. The message specifically warned of an IED attack during Diljit's November 29 performance.

Police have received the threat through email and are investigating the matter. Further investigation is expected to establish the authenticity of the warning and identify the person behind it.

Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation of any change to the concert schedule. Diljit has not announced any alteration to the November 29 event so far.

Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert receives bomb threat

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's recently held Ahmedabad concert received similar threats and a few objections. The singer's concert had then drawn objections from a Chandigarh-based professor over the content of his live performance. Dr Panditrao Dharenavar reached the city a day before the November 21 show and approached the Motera police, raising concerns over some of the songs and stage elements planned for the event.

Dharenavar, an associate professor at a government college in Chandigarh and a social activist, had earlier approached the Ahmedabad District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) with his concerns. His complaint was subsequently forwarded to the Motera Police Station through the Police Commissioner's office. Though the police recorded his official statement, no FIR was registered.

The professor has objected to four songs in Diljit's setlist, including 'Patiala Peg' and '5 Taara'. He has alleged that these tracks promote alcohol, drugs and weapons. He has also argued that performing such songs while wearing a turban could hurt religious sentiments.

Apart from this, Ahmedabad Police had arranged multi-layered security for the event following repeated bomb threats. More than 1,300 personnel had been deployed at Narendra Modi Stadium and the surrounding areas.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert faces complaint from Chandigarh professor over controversial songs