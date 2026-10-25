Diljit Dosanjh hints at Koffee with Karan 9 appearance, says he has agreed to do only one interview this year

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has hinted at a possible appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 9. During an Instagram Live session, Diljit said he would be giving only one interview this year and promised a surprise for his fans.

If he appears this season, it will mark his second time on the show. He previously featured on Koffee with Karan Season 6.

Diljit drops a hint during Instagram Live

Karan Johar is once again in the spotlight with his popular talk show, Koffee with Karan, which is currently in its ninth season. Diljit recently hinted that he might appear in an upcoming episode, revealing that he had accepted an offer for what would be his only interview of the year.

Diljit shared the update during a recent Instagram Live session, where he also promised a surprise for his fans. His comments come as the ninth season of Karan Johar’s show is underway. The third episode of this season is set to feature Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, with Arjun Kapoor appearing as a surprise guest.

Diljit says, "I have agreed"

Speaking about the interview offer, Diljit said, "I have received an offer for an interview, and I might just do it." He noted that since it is the final season of the show, he had decided to accept the invitation. "It's the last season, so I've agreed to do it," he said. He added, "So, you all will get that surprise. I am doing only one interview this year, just that one."

Karan Johar has reportedly confirmed that this is the final season of his show, prompting speculation that Diljit could be part of Koffee with Karan 9. However, his appearance has not been officially confirmed.

Diljit previously appeared on Koffee with Karan 6

If Diljit appears this season, it will be his second time on Karan’s show. He previously featured on Koffee with Karan Season 6 alongside rapper Badshah. During the episode, Diljit spoke humorously about his social media crush on Kylie Jenner.

Salman Khan was the first guest of the ninth season, followed by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the second episode. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are set to appear in the third episode. It remains to be seen when Diljit will make his appearance, if the reports turn out to be true.

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