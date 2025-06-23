Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3' | See reactions Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is facing backlash for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming horror comedy film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. The official trailer of the film features a glimpse of Hania Aamir alongside Diljit. Check the social media reactions here.

New Delhi:

Renowned Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons. The singer-actor unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3' on Instagram, which garnered widespread attention. The trailer features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Diljit, sparking backlash over her casting in the horror-comedy film. Amar Hundal's directorial Sardaar Ji 3 is set to be released overseas on June 27, 2025.

It is significant to note that, while sharing the trailer on Sunday, June 22, 2025, Diljit stated that due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the film would not be released in India. As a result, the official trailer is not available on YouTube for viewers in India. However, fans can still watch it on Diljit's official Instagram account.

Check the social media reactions here:

Taking to the X handle, one user wrote, "While Pakistani actors are strictly banned in India, Diljit Dosanjh is set to release a film featuring Hania Aamir in the lead role. Shame on you @diljitdosanjh."

Another user wrote, "Remove this Diljit Dosanjh from Border 2 and ban him for lifetime from Indian industry."

A third user commented, "So Diljit Dosanjh is now doing a film with Hania Aamir from Pakistan. No loyalty to the country that made him a star. And guess what, he’s releasing the film only outside India. Why? Because he knows exactly what he’s doing. Playing the fame game in foreign markets while quietly spitting on the sentiments of Indian fans. This isn’t art. It’s calculated betrayal dressed as global outreach. If you can’t respect the soil that built you, maybe don’t bother coming back to it. This isn’t just tone-deaf—it’s shameless. India deserves better."

For those who don't know, the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise 'Sardaar Ji', titled 'Sardaar Ji 3', features Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Sammy Jonas Heaney, and Hania Aamir in the lead roles.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna open up about having a 'crush' on Kuberaa actor Rashmika Mandanna